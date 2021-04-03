Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,893 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Cardtronics worth $16,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Cardtronics by 364.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,870 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cardtronics by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cardtronics by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cardtronics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000.

In other news, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $89,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $406,238.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $115,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,503.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,465. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Gabelli cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

CATM opened at $38.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. Cardtronics plc has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

