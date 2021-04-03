CargoX Market Capitalization Achieves $25.77 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. CargoX has a market cap of $25.77 million and approximately $179,699.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CargoX has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00053218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.69 or 0.00674634 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00070329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00027637 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,499,040 tokens. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

