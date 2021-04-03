Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Carrier Global by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

CARR stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

