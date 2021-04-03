Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $129.76

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.76 ($1.70) and traded as high as GBX 134 ($1.75). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 132.75 ($1.73), with a volume of 8,097 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.79. The company has a market cap of £122.75 million and a P/E ratio of 13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In other news, insider Neil Austin sold 39,875 shares of Carr’s Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £49,843.75 ($65,121.18). Also, insider John Worby acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £9,525 ($12,444.47).

About Carr's Group (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

