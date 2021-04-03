Carry (CRE) Trading Up 41.2% This Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Carry has traded up 41.2% against the US dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $267.28 million and $112.19 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00048875 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014362 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,861,335,700 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.