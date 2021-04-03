Carry Hits Market Capitalization of $267.28 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Carry has traded 41.2% higher against the dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $267.28 million and $112.19 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00048875 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014362 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,861,335,700 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

