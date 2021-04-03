Cartesi Price Tops $0.40 (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Cartesi has a market cap of $123.76 million and approximately $26.76 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000688 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00076456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.11 or 0.00327710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.00779159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00090837 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00016722 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,237,352 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.