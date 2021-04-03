carVertical One Day Volume Reaches $1.21 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $20.25 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 44.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00052863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.56 or 0.00674343 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028203 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical (CV) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.