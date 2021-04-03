CashBet Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.62 Million (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $20.33, $5.60 and $51.55.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00052003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.20 or 0.00667095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00069245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00027934 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $51.55, $24.43, $20.33, $32.15, $33.94, $18.94, $5.60, $50.98, $7.50, $13.77 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.