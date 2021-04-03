Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Price Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a market cap of $10.01 million and $104,772.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00051864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.65 or 0.00676881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00069644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027367 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Casino Betting Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.