Caspian (CSP) Price Tops $0.0231

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $10.36 million and $53,652.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

