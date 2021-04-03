Catex Token Price Down 17.8% This Week (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Catex Token has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $10,946.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Catex Token has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00051925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.31 or 0.00672498 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00069580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00027237 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

CATT is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

