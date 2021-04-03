CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,184 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of CBRE Group worth $86,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,981,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,019 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

