Ccore (CCO) Market Capitalization Achieves $5,638.89

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Ccore has a total market cap of $5,638.89 and $36.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ccore has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.69 or 0.00671977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00069139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027903 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.