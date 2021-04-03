CCUniverse Price Reaches $0.0001 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $53,116.56 and approximately $94.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005755 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010632 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000847 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

