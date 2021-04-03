CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Achieves $7.39 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $187,700.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 72.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.01 or 0.00672643 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027968 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,544,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.