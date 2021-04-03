Celer Network (CELR) Achieves Market Cap of $427.28 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Celer Network has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0778 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $427.28 million and approximately $104.79 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00051491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.81 or 0.00669949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027847 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,494,609,697 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

