Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.59 million and $590,010.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00052863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.56 or 0.00674343 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028203 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

CUSD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 43,325,692 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

