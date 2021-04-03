Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 689.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,904 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.07% of Centene worth $24,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Centene by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,260. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

