Centrality (CENNZ) Market Cap Reaches $129.64 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $129.64 million and $4.96 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00051482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.99 or 0.00669944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00069456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00027437 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

