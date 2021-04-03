Centric Cash (CNS) Price Reaches $0.0037

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded up 201% against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $14.91 million and approximately $13.19 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00038310 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Coin Profile

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,982,316,727 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

