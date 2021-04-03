Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CERT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $8,775,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $8,085,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000.

NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 892,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Certara has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70.

Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

