CertiK (CTK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $130.80 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 52% against the dollar. One CertiK token can now be purchased for about $3.55 or 0.00005994 BTC on exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $130.80 million and $50.95 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00074452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00301027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00091373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.75 or 0.00747018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00027628 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00015156 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,713,169 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,816,839 tokens. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

