Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,104 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.22.

ROP stock opened at $410.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.42 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

