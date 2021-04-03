Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 11,245 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castellan Group LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 648.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,110,000 after purchasing an additional 205,450 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

