Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 10,307 Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,488,000 after acquiring an additional 68,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,449 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,154,000. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,881,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $174.55 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $90.36 and a 1-year high of $175.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.20.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.