Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Celanese were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Celanese by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after acquiring an additional 224,997 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,811,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

CE opened at $151.89 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $155.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

