Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 632.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Novartis were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,043.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 324,422 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 170,286 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $86.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

