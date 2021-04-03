Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 37,018 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 115.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,018 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several research firms have commented on MPW. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

