Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 134,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

PLNT stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,121.87, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.40.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

