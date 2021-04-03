Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 12,761 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,174.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $130,899.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,092.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,319 shares of company stock worth $2,270,482. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $102.46 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.77.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

