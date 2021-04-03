Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 57,833 First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.01% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,301,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 417,943 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,766,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,432,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,098,000.

HUSV stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $30.30.

