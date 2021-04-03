Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 6,416 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,416 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $331.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.57. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.69 and a 1 year high of $339.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

