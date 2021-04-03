Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 239.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 73,128 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.93 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

