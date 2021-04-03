Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 128.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.58.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $271.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.39 and a 200-day moving average of $238.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $136.65 and a 52-week high of $273.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

