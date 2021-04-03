Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.52 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 277.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $143.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

