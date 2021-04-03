Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Garmin were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $70.63 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.73.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

