Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 224.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $186.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.56. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $98.79 and a one year high of $193.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.