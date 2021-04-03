Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 134.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Exelon were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after buying an additional 4,025,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EXC shares. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Exelon stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

