Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $1.66 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,078 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after purchasing an additional 144,002 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,604,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

NYSE:PWR opened at $89.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

