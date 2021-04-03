Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after acquiring an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after buying an additional 138,438 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $365,941,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 810,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $281,921,000 after acquiring an additional 73,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $301.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.68. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.77 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

