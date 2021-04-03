Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,092,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,134.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 66,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,467,000 after buying an additional 287,967 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.93.

Shares of STT stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.