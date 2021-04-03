Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 31,255 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after buying an additional 66,411 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $37.98 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

