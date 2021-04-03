Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

NYSE OMC opened at $75.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $77.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average is $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.