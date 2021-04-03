Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 17,220 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 514.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.62.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $90.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.