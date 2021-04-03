Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 17,960 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 165.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

VEU opened at $61.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

