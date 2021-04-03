Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $74.32 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.69 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

