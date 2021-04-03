Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after purchasing an additional 861,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,946,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,416,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

