Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 566.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 179,871 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

NLY stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $9.02.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.