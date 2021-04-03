Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 219.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $187.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.